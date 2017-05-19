Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London City Airport have launched new weekly flights direct to Manchester.

The new British Airways Service will leave the Docklands on a Thursday evening, with two difference choices of return flights back on a Sunday.

The service launched on Thursday, May 18, with fares available from £50 each way .

British Airways’ commercial and customer general manager, Luke Hayhoe, said: “This weekend marks the start of a very busy summer for us at London City.

“The new route to Manchester strengthens our domestic network and offers customers from London a perfect opportunity to spend a weekend in one of the north’s most vibrant, exciting cities.

British Airways are also due to launch a new route from London City Airport to the Greek island of Skiathos on June 26, bringing the total number of destinations the airline fly to from the Docklands airport to 29.

