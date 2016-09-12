London City Airport launches Flybe service to Cardiff

Flybe has launched a multi-frequency daily service between London City Airport and Cardiff, coinciding with the closure of the Severn Tunnel.

The airline’s new route is said to provide a convenient and affordable option for those travelling between south Wales and south east England.

It will benefit those that have been hampered by the six-week closure of the Severn Tunnel from Monday, September 12 to Friday, October 21.

Secretary Of State For Wales Alun Cairns said “The flights being offered by Flybe from Cardiff to London City Airport are a helpful way of ensuring that the Welsh capital, Canary Wharf and central London stay connected during the temporary closure of the Severn Tunnel.

“Cardiff is growing in significance as a centre for financial services and the need for fast transport connections for business travellers is only going to increase.

“I hope we will see an expanding range of regional air services from London to Cardiff in the longer term. We need to make it as easy as possible for commuters to get here.”

Flybe CEO Saad Hammad said that the company is committed to ensuring that Welsh travellers had another viable option during the closure of the Severn Tunnel.

He said: “Flybe champions regional air travel and we hope these rescue flights will help alleviate the travel woes of the thousands of passengers displaced by the loss of the region’s direct rail services. We look forward to welcoming all new passengers on board.”

London City Airport chief commercial officer Matthew Hall said: “The Cardiff service will provide business and leisure travellers with a much-needed air link during the rail disruption, bolstering the regional routes which Flybe already offers from London City Airport, and ensuring it’s business as usual for the professionals that rely on Cardiff-London connectivity.

“The airport’s close proximity to central London means that customers will spend less time travelling and more time for the purpose of their trip – whether it’s a business meeting or catching up with family and friends.”

