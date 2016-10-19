Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Customers can now give real-time feedback on the London City Airport experience by using emojis.

Feedback Now provides passengers with the ability to choose from three different emoji buttons, denoting different degrees of satisfaction.

A total of 60 consoles with the buttons have been installed in 16 locations across the terminal, visible at key stages of the journey including check-in, security search, toilets, passport control and baggage reclaim.

Melanie Burnley, director of customer experience at London City Airport , said: “Whereas other airports have customer feedback systems, most of these have a 24 hour delay.

“We are the first UK airport to receive the data as-it-happens, meaning we can use the technology to respond quickly and ensure the great customer experience, efficient check-in and arrival, and speedy security is maintained.”

The cutting edge system will be utilised by terminal managers who oversee the everyday running of the passenger terminal.

They can monitor feedback to recognise the areas that are excelling and deploy resources where there is room for improvement.

For example, if a dissatisfied button is pressed in the toilet three times in the space of 15 minutes, cleaning staff will receive an alert via text message and be able to respond immediately.

