Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London City Airport will host the Lord Mayor’s annual hot air balloon regatta next month as part of its own 30th anniversary celebrations.

More than 50 balloons will take to the sky in 15 minutes, making LCY one of the busiest international airports according to “movements” statistics – a change from the usual because the Docklands hub is usually closed for much of the weekend.

Four Sundays in June have been pencilled in for the launch as the event remains on standby until weather conditions can be confirmed.

An international array of hot air balloon pilots from the UK, France, Spain, Belgium and the USA are set to attend.

(Photo: Getty)

London City Airport CEO Declan Collier said: “Our runway provides a unique setting against the backdrop of the Royal Docks, the Thames and the iconic London skyline nearby.”

The regatta recreates the first ever balloon flight which took place in Britain in 1784, by pioneering Italian aeronaut, Vincenzo Lunardi.

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress plan to fly in the official Lord Mayor’s Appeal hot air balloon. Alderman Dr Andrew Parmley, said: “The Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta is the very highest of highlights – celebrating the tremendous contribution of business to their communities, 1000 feet above London.

“The Regatta raises funds and awareness for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal , through the work of the London Symphony Orchestra Discovery programme, St Paul’s community projects in east London, and Music In Hospitals.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook