London City Airport first to play music during security search

Ed Sheeran, Ben Howard and Adele are among the artists played to passengers as they prepare their hand luggage for screening and proceed through the security lanes

Ed Sheeran is the most popular artist at London City Airport

London City Airport has become the first airport to play music to passengers as they go through security.

Two playlists, either ambient electronica or upbeat acoustic music, are broadcast throughout the day, with songs by famous artists including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Ben Howard, Jason Mraz and Gavin James.

Melanie Burnley, director of customer experience at London City Airport , said: “It takes passengers just 20 minutes or less to get from the front door of London City Airport to the departure lounge, and we wanted to enhance the customer experience with a soundtrack to security.

“So far we’ve had a very positive reaction to the musical addition, from staff and passengers alike, with Ed Sheeran currently the most popular artist.”

Video loading

Music psychologist Dr Stephanie Bramley said the background music may have a positive impact on passengers and create an appropriate atmosphere for security searches.

She said: “Music is a flexible resource which can be used to serve a number of functions in retail and commercial environments.

“In an airport, playing music which is subtle, fits in with the overall ambiance of the security search area, deemed to be familiar, and liked by passengers, might act as a positive distraction where passengers focus on the music instead of the time spent completing the security search process.

“The music at London City Airport may also enhance passenger experience by helping to create a pleasant environment and potentially improving their mood.”

To coincide with the airport’s introduction of music during security, the airport has created a special playlist:

The top 13 air travel-inspired songs according to London City Airport

Brian Eno – Ambient 1: Music for Airports

Joni Mitchell – This Flight Tonight

John Denver – Leaving on a Jet Plane

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Aeroplane

Frank Sinatra – Come Fly With Me

Iggy Pop – The Passenger

Daft Punk - Around the World

MIA – Paper Planes

Madonna – Holiday

Randy Crawford – One Day I’ll Fly Away

Lenny Kravitz – Fly Away

Simon and Garfunkel - Homeward Bound

Vengaboys – We’re Going To Ibiza

