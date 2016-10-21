Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London City Airport has been evacuated after fire alarms in the terminal was activated.

Passengers and crew members were forced to get out of the airport at Royal Docks after the alarms sounded just before 4.15pm.

Pictures posted on social media showed crowds stranded on the runway as officials worked to identify the cause.

Some Twitter users speculated that a fire had broken out.

Chris Daly said: “London City Airport’s on fire apparently. All evacuated to the tarmac.”

Another customer said on Instagram: “Fire alarm at London City Airport. Bit surreal!”

A spokesman for London City Airport told the Evening Standard that the terminal had been evacuated after a fire was reported.

He said: “The terminal was evacuated after a fire alert was raised in line with normal procedure.

“It is too early to establish a cause.”

