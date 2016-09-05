London bus hopper ticket to offer two journeys for price of one

The London bus hopper ticket is set to launch on Monday, September 12, providing two journeys for the price of one within one hour.

The new fare, introduced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan , is set to save millions for bus and tram passengers every year by allowing them to change onto another bus or tram for free inside one hour of touching in at the start of the journey.

According to Mr Khan, an estimated 30million bus journeys will become free and from 2018, Londoners will get unlimited bus journeys within an hour.

He said: “From my first week as Mayor, I was determined to get on with the job of cutting the cost of transport in London. I’m delighted to announce that from next Monday, the hopper ticket will allow Londoners to change buses for free within an hour, cutting travel costs for millions of bus users.

Philip Coburn Sadiq Khan boards the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2016 bus

“Fares in London have risen for eight years in a row – and for people who have to change buses to get to work, the system simply isn’t fair. We must ensure that everyone can afford to travel around our city, and for people on low incomes, the cost of travel must never become a barrier to work or study.

“The new Hopper ticket means 30million bus journeys every year will now become free – journeys that currently cost people £1.50.

“Alongside our commitment to freeze all TfL fares , the start of the hopper is a key part of our plans to make it more affordable to live and work in London.”

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs welcomed the new hopper fare

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs has welcomed the news, saying it would hugely benefit residents in Tower Hamlets.

He said: “The East End’s crisscrossing bus routes often mean passengers have to change buses to get where they need to, its right they can do that without being forced to pay twice.

“Lower paid workers often rely on buses to get around and the hopper ticket will go a long way to cut their travel costs – this is a very positive step from the Labour Mayor of London as part of his plans to make the capital more affordable.”

