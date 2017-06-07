Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating the terror attack in London Bridge have arrested a man from Ilford.

Officers from the Met’s counter terrorism command, supported by officers from the territorial support group, raided a house in Ilford at around 1.30am on Wednesday, June 7.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts and taken into custody at a south London police station. The house is being searched.

The Met have so far arrested 14 people in east London in connection with the terror attack. On Sunday, June 4, 12 people were arrested in Barking but all have now been released without charge. A 27-year-old man was arrested in Barking under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, June 6, and remains in custody.

Seven people died and 48 were injured when Khuram Butt, Rachid Radouane and Youssef Zaghba drove a white transit van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then began stabbing people in Borough Market shortly after 10pm on Saturday, June 3.

All three men were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services. Both Butt and Radouane lived in Barking, while Zaghba’s address has been given only as east London.

Borough High Street and the area east of the High Street have now reopened to the public, but the market itself and a small surrounding area remain closed.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook