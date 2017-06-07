Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Spanish banker working in Canary Wharf died trying to protect a woman from the London Bridge attackers, witnesses have said.

Ignacio Echeverría, 39, worked as a financial crime compliance analyst for HSBC and lived in Poplar.

He was reported missing after the attack on Saturday, June 3, after witnesses said he was seen in Borough Market trying to protect an injured woman by fighting off the terrorists with a skateboard .

His friends said they had been returning from the park when they came across the attack and last saw him lying on the pavement.

According to The Sun , HSBC hired a private detective to try and help Ignacio’s family find out what had happened to him. When approached by The Wharf, HSBC declined to comment.

Ignacio was confirmed as one of the eight victims of the attack on Wednesday, June 7. It is believed his family was told of his death the day before when they flew to London to meet with the Spanish ambassador Carlos Bastarreche.

The Spanish Government has also released a statement confirming his death.

It said: "With deep sadness and dismay, the government has received confirmation from the British authorities that Ignacio Echeverría is among the fatal victims of the cruel terrorist attacks on London last Saturday.

(Photo: Reuters)

"The government wishes to convey to his relatives and friends that they are not alone in their pain, and that, today, Spain is with them, sharing their feelings and desolation and joined with them in this terrible moment.

"The exemplary attitude shown by Ignacio Echeverría during the attacks is a demonstration of solidarity for all to see.

"His bravery in defending a helpless person serves as a reminder of the need to remain united before the scourge of terrorism, facing up to those whose only language is one of violence and terror.

"The government believes strongly that unity among democrats can overcome many challenges, including terrorist madness."

His family and Spanish authorities had criticised the UK for taking so long to identify his body.

Eight people died and 48 were injured when Khuram Butt, Rachid Radouane and Youssef Zaghba used a white van to run over pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people at random in Borough Market.

All three attackers were shot dead by the police.

The other victims have been named as

James McMullan, 32, from Hackney

Sara Zelenak, 21, from Australia

Kirsty Boden, 28, from Australia

Christine Archibald, 30, from British Columbia

Alexandre Pigeard, 27, from France

Sebastien Belanger, 36, from France

Xavier Thomas, 45, from France

