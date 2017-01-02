Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The arrival of the London Boat Show 2017 marks the 63rd year the capital has hosted the showcase. A group of 323 exhibitors will display their craft and services at the Excel centre in Royal Docks from Friday, January 6-15 – an increase of 25 on 2016.

Among the 47 companies making their debuts this time around will be AJS Technical Services, Alpine Elements, Borrow A Boat, Chatham Marine and Westwater Yacht Sales.

Also new will be 84 products and boats unveiled for the first time in London including 14 worldwide launches.

As well as the 400 boats on show there will be a series of attractions including The London Stage with panel shows hosted by Sky Sports presenter Alec Wilkinson, fashion shows, talks and award ceremonies.

Visitors will also find the Dream Lodge Marina And Boating Lake with its adjacent watersports park where they can try a range of activities and find refreshment alongside moored boats.

The show is open 10am-6pm every day apart from January 12 when it closes at 8pm.

Standard adult tickets cost £15 in advance or £22 on the gate apart from Preview Day on January 6 which is £20 and £27 respectively.

8 worldwide debuts to see

These craft will be seen officially for the first time anywhere on the planet at the London Boat Show 2017.

Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht

Bavaria R40 Coupe

Cobra 7.2

Cobra 9.5

Excel Virago Yacht Tenders

Grandezza 25 S

Sunseeker Manhattan 66

Princess S60

10 London-based companies

(Photo: onEdition)

These exhibitors are headquartered in the capital, so why not use the show as an opportunity to connect?

Helm

Motor Boat And Yachting

Azure International

Sailing Holidays

MailASail

Kelvin Hughes

Rota Marine

The Chelsea Magazine Company

St Katharine Docks

Riverhomes

10 biggest boats

(Photo: onEdition)

If size is your thing, here is your 2017 bucket list of must-sees at the show in order of hugeness (tip head to the Sunseeker stand).

Sunseeker 95 Yacht

Sunseeker 86 Yacht

Princess 75 Motor Yacht

Sunseeker 75 Yacht

Sunseeker Manhattan 66

Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht

Prestige 680

Princess S60

Princess 60

Sunseeker Predator 57

5 to celebrate

(Photo: onEdition)

This quintet of organisations has exhibited at all 63 London Boat shows so probably deserve a once-over.

RYA

Jeckell And Son

Inland Waterways Association

Navigators And General

Motorboat And Yachting

