The arrival of the London Boat Show 2017 marks the 63rd year the capital has hosted the showcase. A group of 323 exhibitors will display their craft and services at the Excel centre in Royal Docks from Friday, January 6-15 – an increase of 25 on 2016.
Among the 47 companies making their debuts this time around will be AJS Technical Services, Alpine Elements, Borrow A Boat, Chatham Marine and Westwater Yacht Sales.
Also new will be 84 products and boats unveiled for the first time in London including 14 worldwide launches.
As well as the 400 boats on show there will be a series of attractions including The London Stage with panel shows hosted by Sky Sports presenter Alec Wilkinson, fashion shows, talks and award ceremonies.
Visitors will also find the Dream Lodge Marina And Boating Lake with its adjacent watersports park where they can try a range of activities and find refreshment alongside moored boats.
The show is open 10am-6pm every day apart from January 12 when it closes at 8pm.
Standard adult tickets cost £15 in advance or £22 on the gate apart from Preview Day on January 6 which is £20 and £27 respectively.
8 worldwide debuts to see
These craft will be seen officially for the first time anywhere on the planet at the London Boat Show 2017.
Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht
Bavaria R40 Coupe
Cobra 7.2
Cobra 9.5
Excel Virago Yacht Tenders
Grandezza 25 S
Sunseeker Manhattan 66
Princess S60
10 London-based companies
These exhibitors are headquartered in the capital, so why not use the show as an opportunity to connect?
Helm
Motor Boat And Yachting
Azure International
Sailing Holidays
MailASail
Kelvin Hughes
Rota Marine
The Chelsea Magazine Company
St Katharine Docks
Riverhomes
10 biggest boats
If size is your thing, here is your 2017 bucket list of must-sees at the show in order of hugeness (tip head to the Sunseeker stand).
Sunseeker 95 Yacht
Sunseeker 86 Yacht
Princess 75 Motor Yacht
Sunseeker 75 Yacht
Sunseeker Manhattan 66
Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht
Prestige 680
Princess S60
Princess 60
Sunseeker Predator 57
5 to celebrate
This quintet of organisations has exhibited at all 63 London Boat shows so probably deserve a once-over.
RYA
Jeckell And Son
Inland Waterways Association
Navigators And General
Motorboat And Yachting
