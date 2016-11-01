Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London banker James Starkey, who worked at JP Morgan and Ernst And Young, was tortured and murdered during a trip to South Africa.

The Woolwich man had been working on a project for City consultancy firm Catalyst in Johannesburg when he was killed.

His body was found in the Raphael Penthouse Suites building on Saturday, October 8 after staff forced the door open when a colleague raised concerns.

Local media reported James appeared to have been strangled and had burn marks on his body.

The 36-year-old held dual Australian-British citizenship and had recently become engaged.

His family told the Sydney Morning Herald : “Words cannot describe how devastated we are.

“James lived life to the full and certainly had everything to live for, having recently become engaged and planning to return to settle in Australia in the near future.”

A spokesman for Catalyst said: ““We are deeply distressed and offer our most profound condolences to his family.”

David Stroud from Legacy Hotels revealed James had apparently let the culprit into the building and said it was not a breach of security.

Police in South Africa are currently studying CCTV but have so far named no suspects.

