Armed police have carried out raids across the east of the capital in the wake of the London Bridge terrorist attack.

Officers burst into properties in Barking and Newham at 4.15am on Monday, June 5, detaining “a number of people” before carrying out searches.

The attack on Saturday, June 3, left seven dead and 48 injured.

The three terrorists, who drove a van at pedestrians before leaving the vehicle to attack people in the area with knives, were shot dead at the scene by armed police eight minutes after the first 999 call was received.

The first victim to be named is Canadian Chrissy Archibald.

The east London raids followed the arrest of suspects in Barking Road, East Ham on Sunday, June 4, including an incident that saw a man attempting to escape police by climbing out of a flat onto a shop roof .

Earlier that day officers had made 12 arrests at a block of flats in Barking , believed to have been to home of one of the attackers. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge. Controlled explosions were carried out at the property.

Police say they know the who the attackers are but have asked their identities not be made public to avoid hindering the ongoing investigation.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the van and police raids.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Overnight, security barriers have been installed on Lambeth Bridge, Waterloo Bridge southbound and Westminster bridge in both directions.

The Met has said there will be a greater police presence on bridges to ensure Londoners feel safe.

The latter was the location where Khalid Masood ran down and killed five people in March before he was killed.

London Bridge rail and Tube stations both re-opened on Monday morning as well as the bridge itself and surrounding roads. National Rail said the police cordon had been lifted earlier than expected.

