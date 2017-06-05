Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vigil for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack will take place at 6pm Potters Fields Park next to City Hall and Tower Bridge on Monday, June 5.

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan has invited “all Londoners and those visiting our city to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives ” on Saturday, June 3.

The attack left seven dead and 48 injured after three terrorists ran over pedestrians in a van before leaving the vehicle to attack people on London Bridge and in Borough Market with knives.

The attackers were shot dead at the scene by armed police eight minutes after the first 999 call was received.

The first victim to be named is Canadian Chrissy Archibald.

(Photo: REUTERS)

In a statement on his website the Mayor said the vigil would “Express sympathy with the victims’ families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life.

“We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism.”

Members of the public are invited to lay floral tributes at the flagpoles outside City Hall.

From Canary Wharf the most direct route to the vigil is either via the Thames Clippers service to Tower Pier or by DLR towards Bank, changing at Westferry for a Tower Gateway service.

