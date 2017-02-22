Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after violently stabbing his girlfriend to death at their home in East Ham as she tried to leave him.

Alin Gabriel Apopei, 27, of Eversleigh Road flew into a violent rage when Denisa Silmen packed her bags and tried to leave their home in Newham.

He stabbed the 25-year-old numerous times in the neck and chest during the brutal attack on Thursday, July 30, 2016.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called out at 8.12pm and found Denisa severely mutilated. Paramedics were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at 8.18pm.

Officers found a suitcase on the bed, seemingly having been packed, and a black purse on the floor next to her body.

Apopei was arrested the following day and charged with her murder following an investigation by the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

During his trial the court heard the pair were in a volatile relationship and friends said Apopei had threatened to hurt his girlfriend on number occasions if she left him.

He was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey and sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday, February 22.

He will serve a minimum of 20 years.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook