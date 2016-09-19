Leyton man charged with Greenwich murder

A man from Leyton has been charged with killing 25-year-old Tobi Animashaun in Greenwich.

Jeremiah Lloyd Johnson of Walnut Road was due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.

The 23-year-old was charged on Sunday, September 18 following his arrest on Friday, September 16.

A second man, aged 22, has been bailed to a date in late October.

Tobi was reportedly attacked by a group of males in Charlton as he left work on Sunday, September 11, and received stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Officers were called to the scene on Anchor And Hope Lane at around 7.55pm.

Paramedics attended and Tobi was taken to a south London hospital where he died on Monday, September 12.

In a statement, Tobi’s family said: “Tobi was a son, big brother, cousin and friend. He had a heart of gold and was protective of everyone in his family especially the girls.

“It truly saddens us that we have lost Tobi, but his spirit will live on in our hearts. We do hope the people who are responsible for this are brought to justice.”

Enquiries by the Homicide And Major Crime Command are continuing.

