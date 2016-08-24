Launch of night tube sees thousands travel to Stratford

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan travelling with passengers on a northbound Victoria line tube train during the launch of London's Night Tube on Saturday, August 20.

The first Night Tube services saw 4,250 people travelling across to Stratford and 50,000 journeys completed in total.

It launched on Friday, August 19 on the Central and Victoria lines which will now operate for 24 hours a day on Fridays and Saturdays.

One of the busiest stations on the first night was Oxford Circus which saw 6,500 people tapping in.

Travel is charged at the standard off-peak rate.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was on the first Victoria Line Night Tube from Brixton. He said: ‘It’s wonderful that so many thousands of Londoners were able to benefit from a faster and simpler journey home overnight. The Night Tube is going to provide a huge boost to our capital and very clearly demonstrates that London is open.

“It was a real pleasure for me to see first-hand how workers and those who had been out enjoying everything our city has to offer could take advantage of this fantastic new service.’

He has pledged an extra £3.4 million towards policing for the Night Tube which will see around 100 officers out on the network when full services are underway, with at least as many officers out during the night as would be seen during the day.

Tube demand has soared over recent years, with passenger numbers on Friday and Saturday nights up by around 70% since 2000, while demand for travel on night buses has risen by more than 170% in the same period with 50% of people on them going to or from work.

One of the aims of the Night Tube is to help shift workers get home more quickly. The services will cut late-night journey times by an average of 20 minutes, and in some cases by more than hour.

The launch means there will be six trains per hour through central London on all Night Tube lines between 12.30am and 5.30am.

Central line services will run a reduced service between Ealing Broadway and Loughton/Hainault, while the entirety of the Victoria line will stay open.

The service will expand from the autumn running the length of the Jubilee line, the Piccadilly line between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal 5 and the Northern line except on the Mill Hill East and Bank branches.

TfL says it plans to expand the night service onto the Metropolitan, Circle, District, and Hammersmith and City lines at a later date.

The service is expected to support around 2,000 permanent jobs in London’s night-time economy, which will be boosted by around £77m a year. Over 500 of these jobs have been created directly through the operation of the service, with new part-time drivers, station staff, maintenance workers and service control staff employed and new BTP officers put on the network.

Mark Wild, London Underground’s Managing Director, said: ‘Night Tube got off to a superb start last night with thousands of people making use of the new services. I was out on the network myself last night seeing our staff and British Transport Police officers helping customers travel around the Capital safely.’

