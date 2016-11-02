Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After almost eight years, KLM has announced it will be returning to London City Airport in February next year with a daily return service to Amsterdam.

The service to Schiphol will grow to reach four return lights from the end of March.

All flights will be operated by KLM Cityhopper , using Embraer 190 aircraft, carrying up to 100 passengers.

Fares start from £89 return in economy including all taxes.

Warner Rootliep, general manager of Air France-KLM UK & Ireland said: “Our new KLM service to London City Airport will connect the heart of London to a world of opportunities thanks to great connections to destinations across the globe where KLM has strong links.

“We feel we are well placed to understand the needs of the communities and businesses in London and are confident that this new service will be well received.”

New Dusseldorf route

Meanwhile Flybe has celebrated its second anniversary at the Docklands hub with a winter schedule that includes a new service to Dusseldorf. One way fares are from £34.99 including taxes and charges.

The Dusseldorf flights operate up to three times a day Mondays to Fridays and once a day at weekends.

Flybe’s codeshare agreement with Airberlin meaning that customers can benefit from seamless and affordable onward connections to long-haul routes at Dusseldorf when booked direct through the German airline or via a local travel agent.

Other highlights of Flybe’s new winter schedule includes the extension of the airline’s multi-daily flights to Cardiff and those to Paris Charles De Gaulle operating for the first time this winter. Flybe also operates multi-frequency flights from London City to Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Exeter.

Matthew Hall, Chief Commercial Officer at London City Airport, said: “The introduction of a Flybe Dusseldorf service adds flexibility and choice for passengers travelling between the UK capital and this major German city, known as much for its vibrant culture as its status as a global business and financial centre.”