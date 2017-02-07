Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the first time in almost eight years a KLM flight touched down at London City Airport this week.

The inaugural Amsterdam service, using Embraer 190 aircraft, arrived at 7.20am on Monday (February 6) with the return leg departing at 7.50am. The Dutch national flag carrier aims to increase this service to four times daily.

The first flight from Airport Amsterdam Schiphol received a celebratory welcome at London City Airport with the aircraft flying Dutch and UK colours as it taxied to the arrival gate.

On board were KLM Cityhopper MD Boet Krieken and Warner Rootliep, the general manager Air France-KLM Great Britain & Ireland.

Mr Rootliep said: “We’re delighted to be back in the heart of London city. The new KLM service will offer our passengers a seamless service from London, not only to Amsterdam, but also to worldwide destinations such as New York, Dubai and Hong Kong.

LCY CEO Declan Collier greeted the delegation. He said: “Amsterdam continues to be a hugely popular route for the airport, last year seeing 6% of passenger growth and becoming the second busiest route in terms of passenger numbers.”

Fares start from £89 return in economy including all taxes.

