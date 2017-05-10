Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are seeking a man they believe could be a key witness in the death of a female cyclist who was involved in a crash with a coach in Whitechapel.

Karla Roman, 32, was died after the collision in Whitechapel High Street, near to the junction with White Church Lane and Whitechapel Road.

Karla was taken to an east London hospital where she later died. The driver of the coach stopped at the scene and was not arrested after the crash, which happened shortly before 9am on Monday, February 6.

Officers from the Met’s serious collision investigation unit have now released a CCTV image of a male cyclist who they believe could be a key witness.

The male cyclist was near to the coach and Ms Roman as they travelled along White Church Lane towards the junction with Whitechapel High Street, and then continued across the junction into Osborn Street.

Detective Constable Ian Payne said: “We are specifically appealing to the cyclist seen in the image to come forward as we believe he could potentially provide vital information for our ongoing enquiry.”

The man, or anyone else with information or who witnessed the crash, is asked to contact Catford Traffic Garage on 020 8285 1574 or the police on 101.

