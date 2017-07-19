Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’ve always been a fan of Karren Brady in part because when she took over as managing director of Birmingham City FC she fired her own husband, her then boyfriend goalkeeper Paul Peschisolido.

That took some serious chutzpah. I can only imagine how interesting the talk in the bedroom must have been afterwards. She’s tough, fiercely bright and takes no nonsense which is why she is one of Britain’s most successful businesswomen. The fact she has achieved all this while being a working mum proves just how sharp a woman she is and why she is such an inspiration.

The vice-chairman of West Ham has recently spoken out about how disappointing she finds young people’s attitude to work. Talking from her experience she says far too many of them struggle to cope in the real world of work as they expect continuous praise and instant success. They are used to instant gratification and are unfamiliar with the idea that to succeed there needs to be a lot of hard work and effort.

This is partly down to the culture of fame where anyone can be famous just by simply appearing on a reality TV show and anyone can look perfect just by clicking a filter button on an app, not putting the effort in at the gym.

Karren also parks the blame squarely at the door of parents. She says far too many overpraise their children which she says leaves their offspring with a false impression of what the world is really like. She says it is a parent’s job not to mollycoddle their children and it’s important they cut back on telling them how amazing they are.

I agree we need to teach children the value of hard work and patience but I don’t agree that it needs to be at the expense of not praising them.

Children need to be told how brilliant they are. They need to be encouraged, carried shoulder high when they achieve any type of success.

I know of far too many people whose parents never told them how great they were, who compared them to others, who never praised their triumphs, who have since gone through life lacking self-worth and as a result have massively underachieved.

So I will continue to play the role of Master A’s number one cheerleader because I would rather him feel invincible than inadequate when he blazes a trail through this world – and beyond.

