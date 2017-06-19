Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Jubilee Line has suffered suspension and severe delays this afternoon due to a faulty train at Bond Street.

The entire line was suspended for a brief time shortly after 5.30pm, when it began running again with severe delays.

As of 6.30pm the line is running with minor delays.

London Underground tickets are being accepted on local bus services.

Bond Street station was closed for around 15 minutes at around 6pm.

Frustrated commuters have taken to social media to vent their frustration, with some complaining of being trapped on hot trains while the repair work is taking place.

Travellers are advised to carry a bottle of water with them on the Underground, as temperatures continue to rise above 30 degrees in the capital.

The DLR has good service, but other lines are also suffering delays. For updates from Transport for London, check here .

