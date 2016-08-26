Jubilee line Night Tube service to begin in October

The Jubilee line will become the third Night Tube service on Friday, October 7.

TfL announced that the line serving Canary Wharf, North Greenwich and Stratford will join the Central and Victoria in carrying thousands of Londoners throughout the night at weekends.

It will operate along the entire line with the Northern and Piccadilly lines expected to follow later in 2016.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said to the Evening Standard: “The launch on the Jubilee line will support thousands more workers like nurses, cleaners and people who work in our bars and restaurants — many of whom currently take two night buses to get home.

“It will also serve some of our city’s key venues, with the O2, Wembley Stadium and Stratford on the route.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan waves from the driver's carriage of a Victoria line train at Brixton (REUTERS/Yui Mok)

Employers along the Jubilee line have welcomed the announcement, including The O2 and Canary Wharf Group .

Canary Wharf Group chairman and chief executive Sir George Iacobescu said: “It will offer Londoners easier access to our wonderful night-time economy. It will help the many popular bars and restaurants in Canary Wharf stagger their opening hours and ensure more people can get home safely after a late night out.

“Just as importantly, with industries like banking, tech and media running around the clock at Canary Wharf, not to mention our own maintenance, security and cleaning staff, the Night Tube is going to help a lot of people get to work more easily.

“London is a 24-hour city and it is right that we should have a 24-hour transport system too.”

Rebecca Kane Burton, vice president of The O2, said: “The Night Tube is a game changer for venues like The O2 and thousands more across the capital.

“More than 60% of our fans already use the Jubilee line to reach us. That will grow, the experience will improve and it will enhance options for the teams who work here too.”

