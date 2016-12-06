Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick visited Tesco Metro in Canary Wharf and encouraged Christmas shoppers to donate food to locals in need.

The Labour man was at the Cabot Place store on Friday, December 2 to support the local Neighbourhood Food Collection project, which collects food for those in need.

Tower Hamlets residents have been known for their generosity in previous collections, donating 7,363 at the last event in July 2016.

Hassan Memhet, store manager at Tesco Metro in Whitechapel, said: “This will really help people who are struggling and I hope that at this time of year people will get on board and think about donating. This is all part of our work to support the community and help feed people in need.”

The event marked Tesco’s ninth collection in partnership with local charity FareSahre and the Trusell Trust.

