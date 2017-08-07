Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A policeman who was jailed for lying about a car crash in Poplar has been formally dismissed from the Metropolitan Police.

Miladur Khan, 30, had repeatedly insisted that he was the driver of a car that crashed with another vehicle in Burdett Road on June 29, 2016.

However, CCTV footage proved he was not the driver, and PC Khan admitted he had lied to try and protect his brother.

He pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, May 2, and was sentenced to six months in prison at the same court on Tuesday, May 30.

PC Khan faced a Met special case misconduct hearing on Thursday, July 27.

He was found to have committed gross misconduct and dismissed without notice.

The hearing’s chair, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, said: “This officer has let himself, his family and his colleagues down.

“Our communities expect the highest standards of integrity from our officers and in this case the officer failed to meet these standards.

“I found that the only suitable sanction was dismissal without notice.”

His brother Mured Khan, 26, of Stepney Way, Whitechapel, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 12.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £200, as well as ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

