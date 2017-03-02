Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hit-and-run driver who used his car as a weapon leaving a pedestrian fighting for life has been jailed.

Zeeshan Babar, 23, sped into Zetland Street in Poplar on July 9 and threw a man from his car.

A group of friends rushed to help the 33-year-old who landed in the street and tried to flag down Babar. But he swerved and hit one of them, sending him flying into the air.

His friends ran after the vehicle and Barber did a U-turn and drove back towards the victim at speed, almost hitting him a second time.

The 24-year-old was left with serious injuries including a fractured skull.

The 33-year-old man who was thrown from the car suffered minor injuries.

Babar drove away and set fire to his car in Joshua Street to try to cover his tracks.

But police found the vehicle and managed to trace Babar who was the registered keeper and arrested him within hours of the offence.

CCTV footage showed him buying petrol and matches from a garage in Cotton Street.

Babar of Bulwark Court, Parkside Square, on the Isle Of Dogs pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and arson with intent to endanger life.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, March 1 to 14 years behind bars for the hit and run and five years’ imprisonment for the arson to run concurrently.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 years.

Detective Constable Christine Baynham-Swales, the investigating officer from Tower Hamlets CID, said: “The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was told by doctors that he was very lucky to have survived. This is well-deserved justice for him.”

The victim has since made a good recovery and has been able to return to work.

Detective Inspector Chris Soole, of Tower Hamlets CID, added: “This was a serious incident and could have resulted in a tragic outcome had it not been for the swift response from paramedics and our uniform colleagues.”

