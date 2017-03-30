Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Protesters who marched through the Isle of Dogs in the 80s are being sought for a Heritage Lottery Fund project.

The Isle of Dogs Living Archive is appealing for residents past and present to come forward and recorded their memories.

The project Protests of the 80s is aiming to capture some of life on the island during the decade and display them or the public.

Organisers are particularly keen to collect memories and photographs from the bee/sheep protest, the ‘Death of the Community’ march or The Armada in 1986 when locals sailed down the Thames in protest against the development of The Docklands.

Interviewees will receive a CD of their interview and it could be chosen as part of the final exhibition.

Project organiser Rib Davis said: “We now have some really great interviews in the can, we’ve found some fascinating material in the archives, we’ve held sessions at George Green School and we’re on the way to planning the exhibition itself.

“But there is still time to record your story.”

Contact Rib Davis via theisleofdogslivingarchive@gmail.com or 07947 523756.

