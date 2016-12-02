Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an image of a man suspected of committing a sexual assault in Dalston.

The attack happened at around 1.30am on Monday, August 15 when the victim in her 30s was walking with a friend to a taxi rank in Kingsland High Street.

A man crossed the road towards them in an aggressive manner before a second male told him to return to the other side of the road.

Five minutes later, the suspect approached the two women, walking towards the victim who backed into a wall.

The man, thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, then put his hand across her mouth, lifted her skirt up and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect and the other man ran off when the victim’s friend said she was calling the police.

Detectives are hoping to speak to the man pictured, described as a black male with slicked-back hair and wearing a red jacket and red trousers.

Anyone who recognises the manor has any information should call DC Jo Dell on 020 8733 5999 or 07717421910.

Alternatively, leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

