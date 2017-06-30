Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gritting lorry driver whose illegal U-turn led to the death of a father from Wapping has been jailed.

Peter Wright was driving along West India Dock Road in Poplar when he caused the fatal accident.

He perform the manoeuvre in the central reservation near Limehouse police station, hitting motorcyclist Anthony Duggan who was travelling in the same direction.

This was despite the presence of a ‘no U-turn’ sign forbidding such a manoeuvre.

Police and medical staff from London’s Air Ambulance rushed to the crash on Monday, February 2, 2016

But despite their efforts the 47-year-old victim from Wapping was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright stopped at the scene and was subsequently charged with causing death by careless driving.

He told officers that years earlier, when he had been started as a gritting driver, he had been told to perform this illegal turn to ensure the road was fully gritted.

John Duggan, Anthony’s brother, said in a victim impact statement read out in court: “Whilst as a family we all miss my brother terribly, there are two people who have suffered the most from Anthony’s death. His loss has been devastating for his mother and his son.

“My mother’s reaction to Anthony’s death was one of utter devastation. She displayed a whole range of emotions, from anger to hopelessness and despair.

“There were many occasions when I arrived at her home address and found her tearful of blankly staring out of her window.

“If Anthony could be defined in a couple of words, it would be that he was a wonderful father. My brother’s world revolved around his son. He absolutely doted on him.

“Anthony has left a huge void in so many of our lives and left in his place are regret, sadness and the feeling that he still had so much to offer as a son, a father and a brother.”

Wright, 45 of Princess Margaret Road, Linford, Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex was convicted of causing death by careless driving at the Old Bailey on June 12 after a six-day trial.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, June 30 to nine months’ imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DS Cheryl Frost of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, who led the investigation, said: “There is no exception for emergency service vehicles to ignore a no U-turn sign.

"Rules, regulations and traffic signs are put in place to keep the public safe, and those who ignore them are a danger to other road users.

“In this case, ignoring a traffic sign has had tragic consequences. A man has lost life and a family has been left devastated.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook