Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town.

Elie Saba of Goddards Way, Ilford, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 2, accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, May 30.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of an injured man in Bidder Street at around 5am on Monday, May 1.

They found a 26-year-old with stab wounds who was subsequently taken by ambulance to a south London hospital for treatment.

It is understood his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

Anyone with information can contact police on 020 8217 5820 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity’s website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook