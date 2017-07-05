Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ikea will open an £100 million store in Greenwich next year, it has been announced.

Greenwich Council granted the Swedish home furnishing company full planning permission for the 33,000 square metre store which will be built in the Millennium Way Retail Park in Bugsby’s Way.

As well as a smorgasbord of flat pack furniture, the Ikea store will include a rooftop pavilion with a community area, a biodiversity garden, a market hall, a showroom, a restaurant and a crèche.

It will also be the company’s most sustainable store to date, with features including rainwater collection and solar panels.

Ikea estimate it will create around 500 job opportunities, including full and part-time positions in sales, customers relations, interior design and catering. All staff will be paid the real living wage as set by the Real Living Wage Foundation .

Ikea UK country manager Gillian Drakeford said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Royal Borough of Greenwich has supported our decision to open a new Ikea store.

“It recognises the significant contribution Ikea will bring to the local economy and jobs market in Greenwich and the surrounding areas.

“It also emphasises the commitment of Ikea to the UK with our continuing expansion plans. This is excellent news and we are very much looking forward to being a good neighbour in Greenwich.”

Ikea UK real estate manager Time Farlam said: “Throughout this process we have held regular discussions with the local community and we have considered the various comments raised by residents to ensure that the final store design met the needs of both Ikea and the surrounding community.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the people of Greenwich to develop our store.”

Work on Ikea Greenwich is expected to begin in the autumn, with plans to open the store in late 2018.

