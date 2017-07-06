Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘dangerous’ escaped mental patient who violently robbed an 92-year-old woman in Hackney is still at large.

Sanchez Edwards attacked the pensioner from behind, grabbing her bag and pulling her screaming along the ground.

She was left with shocking injuries including cracked ribs, bruising on her legs, hip and stomach and a head injury.

The victim, who recently lost her husband of nearly 70 years, has been left deeply traumatised by the incident and in excruciating pain.

Detectives have released fresh images of her injuries and of Edwards to encourage anyone with information about his location to come forward.

The 28-year-old was a patient at the John Howard Centre, a medium-secure psychiatric facility in Hackney.

He failed to return from unescorted leave from the centre on May 17.

Since the attack on June 27 he has been spotted at Bethnal Green London Underground Station on Monday, July 3 at 12.30pm wearing very dark clothing and black and white trainers.

CCTV also shows him in Dalston Kingsland Overground Station, Hackney on Tuesday evening at 11.20pm. He is wearing distinctive trousers with open seems at the bottom of the legs.

Police also want to locate the victims distinctive multi-coloured striped bag. It contained £100, keys, store loyalty cards and a Virgin black mobile phone handset.

This may have been discarded near the scene of the robbery and officers are keen to find it.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from Hackney CID is leading the investigation. He said:“The injuries to the victim are alarming and harrowing, and in addition to pursuing Edwards for this violent robbery and absconding from the mental health unit, he has also inflicted serious grievous bodily harm to the victim.”

“I have been in contact with the victim’s family who have been closely supporting her. The lady remains extremely distraught, will not leave the house as she is terrified and has re-occurring nightmares of her ordeal. She finds it difficult to sleep particularly due to the excruciating pain of her injuries.”

“I need to re-iterate my warning about Sanchez Edwards. He is a violent, dangerous and unpredictable individual. Please do not approach him, but call 999 if seen. The further time that elapses, the heightened risk he is to members of the public as he becomes increasingly desperate. He may commit offences to fuel his drug addiction.”

“You will notice from the recent images that he is no longer wearing the blue jacket which was seen in the robbery, but dark clothing, perhaps in a bid to evade detection. He is likely to be travelling on buses and underground trains across London, so please remain highly vigilant.”

“All officers are on alert including the British Transport Police who will act on any information received as a priority. My team are working tirelessly to locate Edwards, I am acutely aware of the public’s concern.”

Edwards is described as a dark skinned black male, 5’09, with short black hair, medium build and a black beard.

Anyone with details of Sanchez Edwards whereabouts is asked to contact Hackney CID via 101 or via Twitter @metcc quoting operation name Brunton.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

