Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Canada Square after reports of a possible fire.

Firefighters were called to reports of a burning smell at the Bank Of America building in Canary Wharf at 10.30am on Monday, July 10.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: “We have been investigating a smell of burning.

“There’s no evidence that there is a fire. We will continue to investigate.

“As a precaution, 300 people have been evacuated.”

Four fire trucks have been parked outside the bank while the fire service works to establish where the burning smell has come from.

