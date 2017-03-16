Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter looms. A time for eggs and… er, bunnies? More pertinently, there’s the long weekend provided by two bank holidays.

There’s seven left in the year so getting two in four days requires a deal of dedicated planning. Here’s the list for the year…

Friday, April 14 - Good Friday.

Monday, April 17 - Easter Monday.

Monday, May 1 - Early May Bank Holiday.

Monday, May 29 - Spring Bank Holiday.

Monday, August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday.

Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day.

Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day.

Doesn’t seem much. Which is why everyone should be rallying around Romford Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell who has a plan. We like his plan.

He’s put forward a very patriotic idea for another bank holiday in June to mark the 65th anniversary of the Queen coming to the throne following the death of her father.

This year made history this year by becoming the first British monarch to reach her Sapphire Jubilee which is justification enough for a long weekend.

Mr Rosindell said we should be out celebrating with street parties. We can call them that if that’s what wins the vote. The Bill has been scheduled for debate in the Commons on March 24.

How it works

And there could be a very popular way of getting a 10-day break with just four days’ holiday if everything comes together.

Monday (May 29) is already a bank holiday and it seems likely the Queen’s bank holiday could be the following Monday (June 5).

So if you book Tuesday to Friday off (May 30-June 2) you will be able to get 10 days off work. Just don't tell anyone yet because you know about that first-come-first-served Excel spreadsheet nightmare…

