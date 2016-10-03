Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

How Lutfur Rahman gambled with council's vulnerable children

Report exposes misuse of the budget – and 'off the books' operations that went without proper criminal checks

Disgraced former mayor Lutfur Rahman

What’s the story?

Tower Hamlets Council has completed a review of the council’s youth services?

Sounds like the kind of thing a council would do. Routine check?

Far from it. This is one of the areas where the most serious abuses occurred under the regime of disgraced former mayor Lutfur Rahman.

Uh-oh.

Exactly, an investigation into irregularity and fraud between 2013 and 2015 found that “dubious and excessive” claims were made over hours worked; business interests not disclosed; the council credit card was maxed out; and many of the youth services provided had no youths attached to them or were offering just pool and Playstations.

Par for the course then?

Well, yes. But this was perhaps more serious than Mr Rahman pushing money to his pals. Many were engaged with young people “off the books” and without proper DBS checks over whether they had criminal records.

Read more How corrupt Lutfur Rahman was allowed to get away with it

Serious stuff.

Yes, it is one of the few areas that the Met Police actually seem interested in pursuing, perhaps for obvious reasons that anything could have happened to the most vulnerable in society.

Ben Broomfield
Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs

What does the new mayor John Biggs have to say about this?

“When I became Mayor I discovered a youth service in chaos as a result of poor management and the actions of a small number of individuals.

"The majority of our youth workers are honest, hard-working and dedicated to providing an excellent service but they were let down by a small number of their colleagues acting inappropriately for their own benefit. I am pleased we can now bring these matters into the open. For a range of legal reasons they have been shrouded too long."

So what’s he done about this?

“We now have an interim model in place for the youth service offering more and better quality activities for young people than previously. There have been no cuts to the service and we still have the second highest youth service budget in London, it’s just being spent properly now.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Tower Hamlets Council warns residents of housing scam

The alleged fraudsters claim to be representing the authority under the name Tower Hamlets Overcrowding Aid and are encouraging people to pay £29.99 for help to move out of overcrowded properties

Related Tags

Organisations
Tower Hamlets Council
People
John Biggs

Most Read in News

  1. Tower Hamlets Council
    How Lutfur Rahman gambled with council's vulnerable children
  2. Canary Wharf
    The Canary Wharf kiosk owner who made his dreams come true
  3. House prices
    London slips back in UK house price league
  4. Limehouse
    First look: Prindiville supercar showroom to open in east London
  5. The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016
    The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016 winners reflect on their victories and success

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham's weekend of woe (in 7 stories)
  2. Canary Wharf
    First look: The Tea Merchant in Canary Wharf soft-launches ahead of opening
  3. Canary Wharf
    Intriguing new sculpture unveiled in Canary Wharf
  4. Canary Wharf
    The Canary Wharf kiosk owner who made his dreams come true
  5. House prices
    London slips back in UK house price league
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter