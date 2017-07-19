Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyber security firm is working to protect businesses by changing the behaviour of their staff online.

CybSafe , based on Level39 in One Canada Square, focuses on the human aspect of online security and works alongside behavioural psychologists to make sure employees learn and remember how to stay safe on the internet.

Oz Alashe MBE is the chief executive and founder of the cyber security platform.

He is also a former lieutenant colonel in the British Army, serving in the parachute regiment before moving into the Special Forces and specialising in intelligence and security breaches.

Oz said: “Around 75% of breaches that occur in businesses relate to people, but most organisations don’t have the time or the expertise or the capacity to deal with it.

“We are more connected now than we have ever been as a society, but with that comes a responsibility and a requirement to behave in a certain way if we want to be secure.

“If it’s just for your own personal self you can choose what you want to do and how you want to act. But if you have a responsibility for a business and the people working there then it’s a requirement to behave well online.

“The key with us is to combine organisational objectives with personal objectives. If you help people be more secure away from work, they will be more secure in the office. That’s good for everyone.

“You can’t just give people the right information, you have to make sure they understand what might prevent them from acting in that. We have to address the human factors and understand how to change behaviour.”

CybSafe uses psychology theory and behavioural science in its software to analyse how each employee learns and how much they already know, before creating individual learning modules designed to promote behavioural change.

The GCHQ-accredited learning platform can be accessed online or through a mobile app and includes video learning, interactive assessments and simulated cyber attacks to test employee responses.

According to Oz, some of the most effective ways to stay safe online are simply having strong passwords, different passwords for different accounts and avoiding websites that could be insecure.

He said: “Most people think of hackers as teenage kids wearing hoodies in their bedrooms, but that’s not how it works these days.

“There are organised crime groups running it to make as much money as possible.

“There are still some hackers just trying it for kicks, but you also have issue Hacktivists who attack companies to make a political point, and on the other side we’re also seeing state sponsored hacking from political groups.

“The pace of technology is accelerating. It’s not going to slow down, if anything it’s going to speed up.

“As a society we have taken a little longer to keep up with that and we are having to adapt and take responsibility for our own security.

“We understand the need to help organisations and make these people secure. We’re trying to make as much difference and do as much good for as many people as possible. Cyber security is important for all of us.”

