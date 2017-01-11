Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Year, new resolution. Job seeker Henry Turpie decided to take matters into his own hands as he went about securing a foot on the career ladder.

The finance graduate came straight to the heart of Canary Wharf, standing outside the Tube station to advertise his services in the fields of finance, recruitment, consultancy.

He said: “It was an incredible experience and I have received an overwhelming response. I had people coming over to offer advice as well as taking pictures and then sharing them online. One LinkedIn post has even gone semi-viral.

(Photo: Reuters)

“I even had one incredibly kind gentlemen who thought I looked freezing so bought me a coffee!

“I would really just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came over. I’ve previously emailed over 80 companies asking for jobs and not received a single response.

“It becomes very disheartening after a while so I really appreciate all the kind words and everyone offering to help out.

“My advice to other graduates would be to get out there and market yourselves in a unique way as people will have massive amounts of time and respect for that.”

Contact Henry at henryturpie@gmail.com