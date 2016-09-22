Login Register
Homeless man attack near Stratford Centre investigated by police

The video of the east London assault is shared over social media and viewers voice their outrage at the reportedly unprovoked attack

Footage has emerged of an elderly homeless man being kicked to the ground in what appears to be an unprovoked attack near the Stratford Centre.

The video of the assault was published on twitter and caused widespread outrage, with many voicing their disgust.

It shows an elderly homeless man, with a white beard and white hair, standing beside a bin looking into the camera.

Then a man wearing a black hoodie and grey jogging bottoms kicks him hard, knocking the victim to the ground.

Laughing can be heard in the eight-second video as well as a woman’s cries.

At first it was thought the attack happened as part of the Black Lives Matter protests in Charlotte, but the location was later corrected.

A statement released by police said: “The Met is aware of the video circulating on social media of an elderly man being assaulted in London.

“It is believed that this incident has occurred in the area around the Stratford Centre and so officers in Newham Borough are assessing the contents of the video.

“Research is being carried out to see if this is an offence that has previously been reported, or if a new investigation will be started.

“Officers will also be carrying out enquiries at the suspected location.

“At this early stage there has been neither a victim identified, nor a date for the incident and there have been no arrests.”

Anyone with any information about the incident in the video is asked to call police in Newham via 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online .

