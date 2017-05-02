Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quick-thinking Royal Docks worker has been hailed a hero for saving the company’s pet cat from drowning after it fell into the water.

CCTV shows Felix - the Royal Docks Management Authority’s office cat - being chased by a rival feline and tumbling into the canal.

After a big splash she is seen frantically swimming to the side and desperately trying to scramble up the wall.

Engineering and operations manager Scott Derben witnessed the clash and dashes over to Felix’s aid as the other cat scarpers.

He throws himself on the ground and grabs Felix the scruff of the neck and hauls her to safety.

Both then stroll off nonchalantly as if nothing has happened.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media after it was posted online by the Authority who said Scott was a “hero”

Viewers have paid tribute to Scott who has worked at the docks in Newham for three years, was previously an officer in the Royal Engineers and has 20 years of professional diving experience.

Jeremy Vine tweeted: “People often misuse the word “heroism”, but this fellow who saved the cat at the Royal Docks ...”

NumberTenCat wrote: “Top man. Didn’t stop to think and didn’t wait around for plaudits. Always good to remember that most people are kind and generous.”

In Defence Of Cats tweeted it was awarding Mr Derben its medal for compassion and character for saving Felix.

A Royal Docks spokesperson said in a statement: “We can happily report that Felix suffered no injury or trauma. She also seems to be completely unaware that the rest of the team have been laughing behind her back after the blasé ‘nothing to see here’ routine that followed her dunking.”

