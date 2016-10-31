Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tech start-ups will be able to apply for space at Here East’s Plexal innovation centre from November.

Entiq revealed the launch on its website and announced that it hopes to have the centre fully open by spring 2017.

The hub at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is initially taking over an entire floor of the former press centre, measuring 68,000 sq ft, and will focus on sport, health, fashion, design and the Internet Of Things (IoT).

Services will include accelerator and corporate innovation programmes, practical entrepreneurship courses for post-graduate students, prototyping facilities, a suite of back-office and professional services, financing options and a technology lab.

It will offer 300-350 co-working spaces with prices starting at £200 per desk, plus some individual offices.

A statement on the Entiq website said: “Plexal will help preserve and enrich local assets and strengths, including the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park sporting facilities, the manufacturing and creative heritage of Hackney Wick, East London’s entrepreneurs, and internationally connected corporates.

“Our ambition is that this centre will be where chain reactions begin; a node for tech companies coming to the UK and home for British-based businesses looking to forge internationally.”

The Here East complex already includes Loughborough University’s London campus for postgraduates and will be home to Hackney Community College’s academy for Tech City apprentices.

University College London and the London College Of Fashion will also open up new campuses.

Entiq founder and chairwoman Claire Cockerton has been named as CEO of the Plexal innovation centre, which is a joint venture between Entiq and DV4.

