Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The principal of a college in Mile End and the director of an immigration advisory centre for students are in court accused of helped hundreds of foreign students to get fraudulent visa extensions by faking English language exam results.

The gang behind the scam charged some students almost £4,000 for forging academic records, the Evening Standard reported , reading out answers during exams and even arranging for other people to sit the exams in the place of the real students.

The head of Eden College International in Mile End, Wahida Sultana, and the director of Southall based immigration advisory centre Studentway Educational, Hemant Kumar, are accused of being an active part of the conspiracy.

At the opening of their trial at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, May 30, prosecutor Martyn Bowyer described the scam as a “large scale fraud upon the UK immigration system” that both Sultana and Kumar must have been a part of.

He said: “The prosecution case is very simple - abuses on this scale simply could not have occurred without both their knowledge and their connivance.”

The visa conspiracy was first uncovered by a BBC Panorama programme which aired in February 2014.

The programme filmed uncover for a year and sent non-EU students, who were in the UK legally, to pose as students with poor English who wanted to remain in the country to work illegally.

The trial continues.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook