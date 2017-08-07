Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At least two teenagers have been injured in a suspected hate crime attack in a park in Bethnal Green.

The youths, described as in their early teens, were left bruised after they were assaulted by three men in Weavers Fields at about 5pm on Tuesday, July 25.

The victims told police the men approached them in the park before launching an unprovoked attack.

Police confirmed the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

The suspects are described as white men, aged between 30 and 40-years old. All three spoke with eastern European accents.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook