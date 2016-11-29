Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hard up east Londoners are some of the most generous people in the capital according to research by The Big Give .

Tower Hamlets, Newham and Hackney are some of London’s most deprived boroughs but the people living there donated the highest percentage of their income to the charity campaign.

Residents in Hackney topped the list, giving 613 donations totalling £964,164 between 2008-16. This equates to a mean donation of 3.68% of the mean income of £42,690.

Money from Newham may have only totalled £94, 809 in comparison but they are second on the list as this equals 1.59% of the mean income of £34,260.

Haringey residents gave 1.43% while those living in Tower Hamlets gave 1.36%.

The highest amount of £1.02million came from one of the wealthiest boroughs, Kensington and Chelsea, but as the average income is £116,350 they have only given up 0.7% of their money.

Residents from Islington, Richmond, Wandsworth and Bromley were the least generous areas in the study of more than 18,000 London donations.

The poorest boroughs also have some of the worst rates of child poverty in the UK, 44% in Tower Hamlets and 38% in Newham, with many children forced to go hungry especially during the school holidays when there are no free school meals. The problem is increasing with an estimated 200,000 more children in the capital forecast to be in poverty by 2020.

In a bid to combat this The Big Give has launched the Christmas Challenge, a campaign which match funds donations from the public for 53 London child poverty charities. It aims to raise more than £1.3million by midday on Friday, December 2.

The Childhood Trust is one of the organisations taking part. CEO Laurence Guinness said: “London is the greatest city in the world but with 700,000 children currently living below the poverty line we can all do a bit more, especially the wealthiest of us.

“Every day children are telling us they haven’t had enough to eat or have warm enough clothes for the winter. The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge gives every Londoner the chance to have their donation doubled by our matched funding. There’s never been a better time to help local children living in poverty.”

