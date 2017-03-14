Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Handcrafted furniture from around the world will be available at half price when Swoon Editions comes to Stratford.

The online retailer is set to hold a huge warehouse sale in East Village to sell off old stock.

Running from Friday, March 17-26 there will be more than 500 designs available to buy at up to 50% off.

Swoon Editions specialises in handcrafted furniture from makers in India, China, Vietnam, Poland, Estonia and the UK, who make furniture using traditional techniques.

Buyers should come armed with their plastic and means of transporting items home as purchases will only be available by Visa/MasterCard only (cash is so circa 1980) and all items will be sold as seen on a no-return basis and must be taken away on the day.

Where

15-19 Penny Brookes Street, East Village, Stratford, E20 1BY

When

Friday March 17: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday March 18: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday March 19: 12pm - 5pm

Wednesday March 22: 3pm - 8pm

Thursday March 23: 3pm - 8pm

Saturday March 25: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday March 26: 12pm - 5pm

