A sex predator from Hackney raped and beat a women in Victoria Park hours before he got married to his pregnant fiancée.

Derry McCann, 28, of St. Peters Way, attacked his victim as she was walking home in Bow on January 12 after an evening out with friends.

The groom-to-be dragged her towards some benches and told her to be quiet, making it clear that he would hurt her if she resisted.

She tried to placate and reason with him but he hit her in the face.

He subjected the victim in mid-20s to a drawn out attack during which she was raped, beaten and humiliated.

When the ordeal was over, McCann took photos of her and said that she was lucky that he did not video it and stole her mobile phone.

Hours later he wed his partner.

The distressed victim was able to make her way home and reported the incident.

Detectives from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command identified McCann as a suspect based on the victims description and he was arrested on January 18.

He refused to answer any questions but his victim picked him out in an identity parade.

Detectives believe he had been following another woman immediately before the rape, but he had lost track of her and then stalked his eventual victim.

McCann pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and one count of robbery when he appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, March 2.

He will be sentenced at the same court on April 28.

Detective Inspector Lee Davison from the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command said: “This man is a vicious predator and an extreme danger to woman. He preyed on his victim and set out to degrade her physically and psychologically.

“No one should have to endure what she was forced to go through and I want to formally pay tribute to her courage and determination. It is through her bravery we have been able to bring McCann to justice.”

