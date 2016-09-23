Hackney police release images of suspect after ‘savage’ attack on shop worker

The man is alleged to have attacked the shop worker with a metal cashpoint advertising board

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a “savage attack” on a shop worker in Hackney.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the 48-year-old man after he was refused service when he tried to jump the queue in a food and wine shop on Kingsland Road.

The shop worker asked the man to leave and followed him outside to make sure he left but was struck with a metal cashpoint advertising board.

The attack left the victim with a serious cut to the head that was bleeding profusely and needed 13 stitches when he visited hospital.

PC Jo Giles from Hackney’s Violent Crime Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a savage and unprovoked attack on a hard-working gentleman merely doing his job in the shop.

“He was struck with such force with the improvised weapon that his skull was exposed. It is extremely lucky that medical intervention was administered so promptly otherwise the consequences to the victim could have been fatal. We have exhausted all other enquiries and need the public’s assistance.”

The male suspect is described as slim build and in his late 20s or early 30s.

He has a full dark-coloured beard and moustache, short cropped hair and was wearing a black cape with a Burberry lining, red denim jeans and a dark grey trilby hat.

Anyone with information should contact PC Giles on jo.giles@met.pnn.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

