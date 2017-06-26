Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tower block in Whitechapel is being patrolled by the fire service 24 hours a day after its cladding failed a fire safety test.

Denning Point, a 23-storey tower in Commercial Street, has not been evacuated and East End Homes, which owns the block, said it is working to keep residents up-to-date as more information becomes available.

In a statement on the East End Homes website , the social housing provider confirmed that a sample of the aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding used on Denning Point had not passed a fire safety test.

The statement said: “The Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG) require tests to be undertaken by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) on all panels of this type. Local authorities and housing associations that have buildings clad with such a system are required to obtain a sample of the cladding panels and submit the sample for testing by BRE.

“On Thursday, June 22, following submission of an ACM cladding panel from Denning Point, East End Homes was informed that it does not fully comply with the requirements of the testing.

(Photo: REUTERS)

“East End Homes is seeking further information on the tests in order to determine the action to be taken. The cladding panels on Denning Point are a fire retardant version of an ACM panel but even so have been deemed not to comply by the BRE. We are also seeking further information from the DCLG and an update will be provided as soon as East End Homes is in a position to do so.

“With the London Fire Brigade (LFB), East End Homes carried out a full and immediate fire risk assessment at Denning Point on Friday, June 23. We are pleased to report that the Fire Brigade noted no issues.

“We continue to work in partnership with LFB and Tower Hamlets Council to meet DCLG recommendations and ensure the continued safety of our residents.

(Photo: REUTERS)

“In addition to all other fire safety measures, we have introduced a 24/7 fire patrol service stationed at Denning Point to inspect communal areas throughout the night.”

The news about Denning Point comes after it was revealed that Ferrier Point, a 23-storey block in Canning Town, is covered with the same aluminium cladding as Grenfell Tower. Newham Council is carrying out further fire assessments at the tower block to see if action needs to be taken.

The BBC reported that so far every cladding sample has failed fire safety tests, with samples taken from 34 blocks in 17 council areas around England. The government plans to examine cladding from up to 600 blocks.

A devastating fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington shortly before 1am on Wednesday, June 14. The fire spread quickly from the fourth floor, engulfing the 24-storey block in flames, and concerns have been raised over whether the cladding on the outside of the tower helped the flames to climb with such speed. A total of 79 people have so far been confirmed dead after the blaze.

For advice about fire safety in tower blocks, visit the LFB website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook