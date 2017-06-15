Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-storey tower block in Newham is covered in the same aluminium cladding as Grenfell Tower which was destroyed in a fire with many residents losing their lives.

Ferrier Point, in Forty Acre Lane, Canning Town, was refurbished by Rydon Construction in 2015.

The 23-storey block of 115 flats also had exterior cladding fitted by Harley Facades Limited.

In May 2016, the same firms were responsible for the £8.6million refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

Firefighters were called to Grenfell Tower in north Kensington shortly before 1am on Wednesday, June 14. A fire, believed to have begun on the fourth floor, spread quickly throughout the building and engulfed the 24-storey block in flames, leaving hundreds of residents trapped inside their flats.

A total of 17 people have been confirmed dead so far, but the number is expected to rise .

Although the cause of the fire and the reason for it spreading so quickly is not yet known, concerns have been raised about the cladding used on the outside of the building.

The Independent reported Conservative MP and former firefighter Mike Penning said: “The cladding was clearly spreading the fire. We need to find out what went on.”

Witness Paul Mennacer, who lived on the seventh floor of Grenfell Tower, said: “I got woken up by people screaming, saying ‘Don’t jump’. There was black smoke coming at me and my instinct told me ‘just grab your shoes and run out’.

“It was the cladding that was on fire and that’s what was burning, people believe that it was the cladding.”

According to The Guardian , similar cladding was blamed for a tower block fire in Melbourne in 2014.

Harley Facades director, Raymond Bailey, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the residents and their families who have suffered such a personal loss.

“We will fully support and co-operate with the investigations into this fire. There will be many questions about this whole incident and so you will appreciate that it would not be appropriate for us to comment or for others to speculate on any aspect of the fire or its causes in advance of these inquiries.

“At this time, we are not aware of any link between the fire and the exterior cladding to the tower.”

When asked about Ferrier Point, a Newham Council spokeswoman said: “A fire risk assessment was carried out in March. No issues were identified but following the fire in Kensington we are carrying out further assessments at Ferrier Point and other tall blocks to see if any action needs to be taken.

“Ferrier Point was subject to strict building control when it was refurbished to ensure construction and materials used met with fire safety legislation.”

A statement on the Newham Council website said: “We take fire safety very seriously and have robust measures in place to ensure residents in tall blocks are kept safe. All of our buildings are subject to strict fire risk assessments with remedial action if required.”

It added that materials used in new developments must comply with fire regulations, that smoke alarms were fitted in every flat and house and all new tenants were given fire safety advice.

Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered an inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.

More fire safety advice can be found on the London Fire Brigade website .

