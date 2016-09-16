Login Register
Greenwich murder victim named as Tobi Animashaun

The 25-year-old dies after he was attacked by a group of males in Charlton when he was heading home from work, receiving stab wounds to the chest and the abdomen

Tobi Animashaun

Police investigating the murder of a man in Greenwich have named the victim as 25-year-old Tobi Animashaun.

Tobi was attacked by a group of males in Charlton as he left work on Sunday, September 11, receiving stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

Officers were called to the scene on Anchor And Hope Lane at around 7.55pm.

Paramedics attended and Tobi was taken to a south London hospital where he died on Monday, September 12.

Formal identification has taken place and a post-mortem examination at Greenwich Mortuary gave the caue of death as incised wounds to the chest and abdomen.

In a statement, Tobi’s family said: “Tobi was a son, big brother, cousin and friend. He had a heart of gold and was protective of everyone in his family especially the girls.

“It truly saddens us that we have lost Tobi, but his spirit will live on in our hearts. We do hope the people who are responsible for this are brought to justice.”

There has been no arrest at this stage and enquiries are continuing.

DCI Graeme Gwyn, who is leading the investigation, said: “Tobi was attacked by a group of males as he left work on Sunday evening.

“We are keeping an open mind as to motive but he was attacked just as he exited the security gate. We are keen to speak with anyone with information and ask they contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4805 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments
