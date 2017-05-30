Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Greenwich has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping two teenage girls.

Martin Wright, 55, was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of indecent assault against one victim, and four counts of rape and six counts of indecent assault against a second victim.

The offences took place during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Wright was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, May 26.

The two women, who did not know each other, were young teenage girls when they were attacked by Wright.

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

The first victim told police Wright had come into a bedroom where she was resting at a party, put his hands under her clothing and kissed her, telling her it was what “big girls did”.

A few days later the victim went to Wright’s home where he raped her. Wright, who was in his late 20s at the time, told the teenager that no-one would believe her if she told them.

The victim suffered in silence for 25 years, before finally reporting Wright to the police in 2014.

Wright’s second victim was also an adult when she felt able to confide in a friend that he had raped and assaulted her as a teenager, before reporting him to the police.

Detective constable Samantha Dart, of the Met’s sexual offences, exploitation and child abuse command, said: “At the time of these offences, Wright was an adult who preyed on two vulnerable young girls.

“This result shows that time is no barrier to successful convictions for sexual offences and I urge other victims to come forward.

“I would like to acknowledge the courage of these two women who have shown tremendous resilience. Without their support, this predator would not have been convicted.”

Anyone else who believes they were a victim of Wright is urged to come forward and contact the police via 101.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook