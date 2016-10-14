Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV presenter and celeb interviewer Graham Norton’s debut novel has been snapped up for a TV adaptation.

Norton, who lives in Limehouse, received favourable reviews for his mystery tale – entitled Holding – set in Ireland which was bleak and dark, although shot through with his characteristic humour, according to the critics.

Holding is set in the remote Cork village of Duneen where the lives and secrets of three spinster sisters and their loved ones are unravelled as an investigation into a death progresses. His fictional hero is an overweight sergeant, PJ, who lives a lonely, uneventful life punctuated by food.

“There’s a little bit of sex in it, but not a lot. There’s porn for that,” Norton said. He launched the book this week at the Liberty store in London.

The former boss of EastEnders Dominic Treadwell-Collins announced on Twitter that he will be producing the story via production company Blueprint Television.

The company, where Treadwell-Collins is head of TV, also made quirky and dark films such as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and In Bruges.

He wrote on Twitter: “Very excited to announce that we’ve won the television rights to #readholding.”

He was in charge of EastEnders for three years, with the death of Peggy Mitchell and the return of Ross Kemp as Grant as highlights.

As well as his long-running TV chat show, Graham Norton is preparing to share presenting duties on Children In Need on November 18.